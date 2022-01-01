State Road

Woods Restaurant at Lambert's Cove Inn & Resort

No reviews yet

The food of Woods is guided by the seasons and by a commitment to local and sustainable sourcing. We feature rustic, extraordinarily flavorful, naturally-inspired food influenced by the rugged beauty and sea- driven tastes of New England—a distinctive region rich with vibrant agricultural scenes and flush with an extraordinary bounty from its waterways and the sea. We source as much as possible from our partners: local farmers, producers—and waterwomen and watermen. We also work to develop partnerships with regional sustainable and artisanal growers and producers.

