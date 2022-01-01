Go
State Road

Vineyard Country Cuisine | Inspired By The Farm

688 State Road

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$12.00
dulce de leche, pomegranate seeds, almonds, shiso vinegar, mv sea salt (GF) (vegetarian)
Sourdough Bread$6.00
house made sourdough bread (DF) (NF) (vegan) (if eating here-we can slice)
Cod$38.00
6 ounce, oven roasted, local littlenecks, mussels, heirloom tomatoes, basil, herbs (GF) (NF)
Pudding$12.00
salted butterscotch, whiskey, whipped cream (GF) (NF) (vegetarian)
Utensils
We only provide utensils upon request. Please select as a menu item if you would like us to include them.
Farmstand Salad$20.00
mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, french breakfast radish, charred brussels sprouts, charred carrots, torn sourdough, herbs, grated manchego, buttermilk manchego dressing (vegetarian) (NF) (GF without bread)
Shawarma$22.00
grilled spiced chicken, gem lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, mint, dill, honey lime yogurt, grilled pita, greens (NF)
Fries$12.00
herb aioli (vegetarian) (DF) (GF) (NF) (vegan without aioli)
Burger$26.00
wood grilled, wagyu beef, aged cheddar, potato bun SERVED ON THE SIDE: bacon onion marmalade, tomato jam, garlic dill pickles. choice of fries or greens (NF)
688 State Road

West Tisbury MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
7a Foods

Come in and enjoy!

Woods Restaurant at Lambert's Cove Inn & Resort

The food of Woods is guided by the seasons and by a commitment to local and sustainable sourcing. We feature rustic, extraordinarily flavorful, naturally-inspired food influenced by the rugged beauty and sea- driven tastes of New England—a distinctive region rich with vibrant agricultural scenes and flush with an extraordinary bounty from its waterways and the sea. We source as much as possible from our partners: local farmers, producers—and waterwomen and watermen. We also work to develop partnerships with regional sustainable and artisanal growers and producers.

Woods at Lambert's Cove Inn

Come in and enjoy!

Pie Chicks

Closed for the season. See you in the Spring!

