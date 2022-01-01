State Room

Digger's Sting

No reviews yet

Digger’s Sting was opened over 50 years ago by the original owner, Victor Skaff. It was named after the 1973 film “The Sting” and a mafia hit man from New York City named “Digger”, an old friend of Skaff. Digger’s Sting has been one of the most popular locations for fine dining on La Crosse’s 3rd Street since it opened.

