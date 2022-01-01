Go
Toast

State Room

Come in and enjoy!

128 3Rd St N • $

Avg 5 (94 reviews)

Location

128 3Rd St N

La Crosse WI

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bodega Brew Pub, Inc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Digger's Sting

No reviews yet

Digger’s Sting was opened over 50 years ago by the original owner, Victor Skaff. It was named after the 1973 film “The Sting” and a mafia hit man from New York City named “Digger”, an old friend of Skaff. Digger’s Sting has been one of the most popular locations for fine dining on La Crosse’s 3rd Street since it opened.

Current

No reviews yet

Modern take with a classic location!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston