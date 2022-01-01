State Street Steak & Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
96 W State Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
96 W State Street
Doylestown PA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
86 West
86 West is a Doylestown Restaurant and Bar that offers a chic, downtown
nightclub environment right here in downtown Doylestown.
In season, 86 West has outdoor seating and bar.
86 West is serving up sushi, sashimi, and small plates in the tapas tradition. Enjoy a fine selection of creative and intriguing culinary creations.
Share refreshing food and drinks at any one of our bars while enjoying the fabulous new décor. The perfect blend of friends, music, special events and occassions make 86 West the perfect place for life extraordinaire.
Soup and Seafood
The Pennsylvania Soup and Seafood House, in Doylestown, PA, is located inside the Main Street Marketplace. We specialize in homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, seafood and daily specials.
Nina's Waffles - Doylestown
Come in and enjoy!
Hops/Scotch
Come in and enjoy!