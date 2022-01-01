Go
Toast
  • /
  • Alton
  • /
  • State Street Wine Market

State Street Wine Market

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

208 State St • $$

Avg 4.8 (389 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

208 State St

Alton IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Conservatory - IL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Old Bakery Beer Company

No reviews yet

The Old Bakery Beer Company is a certified organic craft brewery located in downtown Alton, IL. In addition to our line of up of all organic beers, our restaurant and tasting room features a menu of seasonally-rotating sandwiches, salads, and soups, designed to pair well with beer. Our food menu features something for everyone, including many vegan and vegetarian options, and our bar menu includes wine and cocktails for those not in the mood for delicious organic craft beer.

Tony's Steakhouse & Bar

No reviews yet

FOR OVER 65 YEARS, LOVERS OF FINE FOOD AND SPIRITS HAVE TRAVELED NEAR AND FAR TO A CHARMING RIVER TOWN CALLED ALTON TO DINE AT THE WORLD-RENOWNED TONY’S RESTAURANT. TONY’S HAS BEEN OWNED AND OPERATED BY THE TONY AND EDIE VENTIMIGLIA FAMILY SINCE 1954.

Heaterz

No reviews yet

Authentic Nashville HOT Fried Chicken, Adult Slushies & Famous Chicken Tenders, Plus Street Corn, Collard Greens & Other Favorites

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston