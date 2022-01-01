Go
Toast

Statehouse at the Capitol

Come visit Statehouse at the Capitol in the Capitol Basement. If you are in a rush order online and we will have it ready for you when you arrive. Need coffee on the go? Order that online for pick as well.
Statehouse Outpost will be opening soon in the new Swing Space Building. Details coming shortly.

1315 10th St • $$

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Statehouse Gyro$9.25
Choice of Lamb and Beef Gyro Meat or Falafel, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cabbage
Statehouse Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Romaine, and Statehouse Aioli
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Southwest Aioli on a Sourdough Baguette
Statehouse Burger$9.25
Harris Ranch Burger Patty, American and Cheddar Cheese, on a Brioche Bun with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine
Statehouse Tots$3.00
Smoked Turkey Sourdough Sandwich$9.25
Smoked Turkey Breast, and Jack Cheese, on a Sourdough Baguette with Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion and Pickles
Statehouse Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Crispy Chicken Tenders, with Choice of Fries, Tots or Sweet Potato Tots, and Choice of Ranch, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard
Greek Feta Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Artichokes, Sliced Olives, Pepperoncini, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, and Greek Feta Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1315 10th St

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Seafood Bar & Grill in Downtown/Midtown Sacramento.

O Ponto Brazilian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brasserie du Monde

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ODD COOKIE

No reviews yet

THANK YOU FOR STOPPING BY ODD COOKIE WHERE WE OFFER A FULL BAKERY, RESTAURANT AND BAR!
WE ALSO OFFER CATERING SERVICES AND PRIVATE PARTIES!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston