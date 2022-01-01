Staten Island restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Homemade Chicken Soup
|$10.00
Homemade chicken soup...just like Mom made!
|12" House Red Pie
|$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
|18” House Red Pie
|$22.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
Kills Boro / Craft House
60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
House cheese sauce made from a blend of sharp cheddar, provolone, fontina and mozzarella cheese tossed with cavatappi pasta topped with garlic panko breadcrumb and baked.
|Gimme Gimme Blackberry Peach - 16oz can
|$8.00
Sour Ale · 7.0%
Sour Ale with Blackberry, Peach, Vanilla Beans and Lactose. Tart, with a big body and a smooth finish. Fruit forward.
|Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)
|$15.00
8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$13.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's
1398 Forest Ave., Staten Island
|Popular items
|BIRTHDAY ASSORTMENT
|$21.99
2 Mylar Birthday Balloons, 6 Matching Latex Balloons all tied on a weight!
|GOURMET DRIZZLE STRAWBERRIES
|$29.99
|BIRTHDAY STRAWBERRIES
|$49.99
ICE CREAM
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town
441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Sunday 10/25 - 4-5:30pm
|$16.00
Join Egger's Ice Cream for our annual Halloween Workshoppe, filled with old fashioned games, kid's craft, story time and all around family fun!
Tickets are $16 each and need to be purchased for each child attending the event. Parents are welcome to order ice cream or buy candy but do not need tickets to attend with their child.
|Saturday 10/24 - 1-2:30pm
|$16.00
Join Egger's Ice Cream for our annual Halloween Workshoppe, filled with old fashioned games, kid's craft, story time and all around family fun!
Tickets are $16 each and need to be purchased for each child attending the event. Parents are welcome to order ice cream or buy candy but do not need tickets to attend with their child.
|Sunday 10/25 - 10-11:30am
|$16.00
Join Egger's Ice Cream for our annual Halloween Workshoppe, filled with old fashioned games, kid's craft, story time and all around family fun!
Tickets are $16 each and need to be purchased for each child attending the event. Parents are welcome to order ice cream or buy candy but do not need tickets to attend with their child.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant
1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|ARANCINI
|$15.00
traditional rice balls with meat, peas & mozzarella
|STEAK PANINI
|$19.95
hanger steak served on Italian hero with caramelized onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
|PENNE VODKA
|$17.00
light tomato cream & vodka sauce
Mustard Kosher Panini Bar
2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$10.99
Batter-coated, crispy fried, popcorn bite-sized chicken tossed in your favorite sauce.
|Cornflake Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Cornflake-crusted, golden-fried, and crunchy chicken tenders.
|Onion Rings
|$6.99
Homemade onion rings battered with a subtle blend of spices and fried to crispy, golden, deliciousness.
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$13.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
|Dice It!
|$12.95
6 oz. teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, all diced-up and served over brown rice and black beans
|Teriyaki Terrific Wrap
|$11.50
6 oz. grilled chicken, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, teriyaki sauce and topped with white rice in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Navy Pier
37 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Popular items
|All American
|$18.00
10 oz Taproom blend, iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, Prime burger sauce, American cheese, house cut fries
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
chipotle ketchup, buttermilk ranch
|All American Burger
|$16.00
Choice of Taproom blend or Impossible vegan patty, bibb lettuce, red onion, tomato, Prime burger sauce, American cheese, sesame brioche bun, house cut fries
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Baby Artichoke Milanes
|$14.00
Goat Cheese & Toasted Breadcrumbs
|Vodka Sauce Rice Ball Parm
|$10.00
Sicilian style with meat and peas topped with Fresh Vodka sauce and Mozzarella
|Chopped Rustic Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, TOMATOE , cucumber, red onions, barrel aged feta cheese, Currants, lemon honey Vinaigrette.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island
|Popular items
|Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal
|$11.50
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
|Quarter Dark Roasted Meal
|$8.00
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Pastrami & Eggs
|$15.19
|Souvlaki Wrap
|$15.89
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.99
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
1172 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
|Beef Gyro Bowl
|$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Quart
|$10.25
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|Pint
|$6.95
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|One Scoop Dish w/One Topping
|$5.65
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
In Fine Fettle
961 Jewett ave, Staten island
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad No Protein
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken Power Plate
|$9.00
|Build Your Own Rice Bowl with Protein
|$11.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Extra Large Pizza (18")
|$14.99
Select toppings for the full pizza, or do 1/2 and 1/2!
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$9.50
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
|Vodka
|$10.99
Diane's own recipe with basil, vodka, and cream.
WRAPS • SALADS
Nature's Eatery
1267 Forest ave, staten island
|Popular items
|South of the Border Wrap
|$12.99
grilled steak, romaine, roasted corn salsa, pickled red onions, spicy chimichurri
|The FunGuy
|$11.99
grilled portobello, meyer lemon quinoa, parmesan & herb roasted cauliflower, baby spinach, roasted corn salsa, pickled red onions, balsamic reduction
|The Bayou Bowl
|$13.99
cajun shrimp, scallion brown rice, baby kale, pomegranate glazed brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn salasa, cajun vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Tony's Brick Oven
1140 Bay St, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$21.00
|Slice Round Cheese
|$2.75
|LG 16" Round Cheese Pie
|$15.00
WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
80 Guyon Ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo
|$8.90
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
|Spicy Crispy Sandwich
|$6.75
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
|Crispy Sandwich
|$6.75
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
ICE CREAM
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
8 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Pint
|$6.79
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|Waffle Cone 2 Scoop
|$6.99
|Junior Banana Split
|$6.99
La Casa Del Taco.
1368 Forest Avenue, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Pollo Taco
|$3.49
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.75
|Nachos
|$12.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Kettle Black - Staten Island
415 Forest Ave, Staten island
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Stix
|$9.00
served w/ Homemade Marinara
|Sliders
|$12.00
3 Mini Cheeseburgers on Mini Martin's Potato Buns w/ Kettle Black Burger Sauce & Pickle Chips
|The Kettle Black Burger
|$16.00
Truffle Cheddar, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon & Caramelized Onions on Buttery Brioche served w/ Truffle Fries
O'Henry's Publick House
10 Minthorne St, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$19.95
|Spicy Fried Pickle Spears 5pcs
|$9.95
PIZZA
Villa Monte- Amboy
7001 Amboy Rd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Fresh Mozz Pie
|$25.00
|Pan Fresca Pie
|$22.00
SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar
185 Bricktown Way, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Tots
|$5.95
|Corn Bread
|$5.95
Ho' Brah Taco
412 Forest Ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Mission Bay Burrito
|$10.00
jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra
Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Popular items
|THE TEXAN
|$12.00
Our signature Pat LaFrieda beef burger blend is topped with aged cheddar, perfectly crisp lettuce, pickles, straw onions and our house BBQ sauce!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Dakota Diner
921 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island
|Popular items
|One Egg
|$6.59
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
In Fine Fettle Jefferson Blvd
20 Jefferson blvd, Staten island
|Popular items
|Vodka Pizza
|$12.00
|Build Your Own Acai Bowl
|$10.00
|Build Your Own Acai Bowl
|$10.00
Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite
895 huguenot ave, Staten island
|Popular items
|P48
|$14.99
Flank Steak strips, melted Mozzarella with sautéed pepper & onions
|W1
|$8.99
Wrap - grilled chicken, crisp romaine hearts, creamy caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese
|P38
|$13.99
Grilled Chicken Panini with Fontina cheese, Bacon, Hot Cherry Pepper spread, Avocado & Honey Mustard
