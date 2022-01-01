Staten Island restaurants you'll love

Must-try Staten Island restaurants

Seppe Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Chicken Soup$10.00
Homemade chicken soup...just like Mom made!
12" House Red Pie$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
18” House Red Pie$22.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
More about Seppe Pizza Bar
Kills Boro / Craft House image

 

Kills Boro / Craft House

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$10.00
House cheese sauce made from a blend of sharp cheddar, provolone, fontina and mozzarella cheese tossed with cavatappi pasta topped with garlic panko breadcrumb and baked.
Gimme Gimme Blackberry Peach - 16oz can$8.00
Sour Ale · 7.0%
Sour Ale with Blackberry, Peach, Vanilla Beans and Lactose. Tart, with a big body and a smooth finish. Fruit forward.
Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)$15.00
8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!
More about Kills Boro / Craft House
Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$13.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel
Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's image

 

Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's

1398 Forest Ave., Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BIRTHDAY ASSORTMENT$21.99
2 Mylar Birthday Balloons, 6 Matching Latex Balloons all tied on a weight!
GOURMET DRIZZLE STRAWBERRIES$29.99
BIRTHDAY STRAWBERRIES$49.99
More about Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town image

ICE CREAM

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town

441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sunday 10/25 - 4-5:30pm$16.00
Join Egger's Ice Cream for our annual Halloween Workshoppe, filled with old fashioned games, kid's craft, story time and all around family fun!
Tickets are $16 each and need to be purchased for each child attending the event. Parents are welcome to order ice cream or buy candy but do not need tickets to attend with their child.
Saturday 10/24 - 1-2:30pm$16.00
Join Egger's Ice Cream for our annual Halloween Workshoppe, filled with old fashioned games, kid's craft, story time and all around family fun!
Tickets are $16 each and need to be purchased for each child attending the event. Parents are welcome to order ice cream or buy candy but do not need tickets to attend with their child.
Sunday 10/25 - 10-11:30am$16.00
Join Egger's Ice Cream for our annual Halloween Workshoppe, filled with old fashioned games, kid's craft, story time and all around family fun!
Tickets are $16 each and need to be purchased for each child attending the event. Parents are welcome to order ice cream or buy candy but do not need tickets to attend with their child.
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant

1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ARANCINI$15.00
traditional rice balls with meat, peas & mozzarella
STEAK PANINI$19.95
hanger steak served on Italian hero with caramelized onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
PENNE VODKA$17.00
light tomato cream & vodka sauce
More about Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant
Mustard Kosher Panini Bar image

 

Mustard Kosher Panini Bar

2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$10.99
Batter-coated, crispy fried, popcorn bite-sized chicken tossed in your favorite sauce.
Cornflake Chicken Tenders$9.99
Cornflake-crusted, golden-fried, and crunchy chicken tenders.
Onion Rings$6.99
Homemade onion rings battered with a subtle blend of spices and fried to crispy, golden, deliciousness.
More about Mustard Kosher Panini Bar
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image

 

Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$13.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
Dice It!$12.95
6 oz. teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, all diced-up and served over brown rice and black beans
Teriyaki Terrific Wrap$11.50
6 oz. grilled chicken, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, teriyaki sauce and topped with white rice in a sun-dried tomato wrap
More about Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
Navy Pier image

 

Navy Pier

37 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All American$18.00
10 oz Taproom blend, iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, Prime burger sauce, American cheese, house cut fries
Onion Rings$10.00
chipotle ketchup, buttermilk ranch
All American Burger$16.00
Choice of Taproom blend or Impossible vegan patty, bibb lettuce, red onion, tomato, Prime burger sauce, American cheese, sesame brioche bun, house cut fries
More about Navy Pier
Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Artichoke Milanes$14.00
Goat Cheese & Toasted Breadcrumbs
Vodka Sauce Rice Ball Parm$10.00
Sicilian style with meat and peas topped with Fresh Vodka sauce and Mozzarella
Chopped Rustic Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, TOMATOE , cucumber, red onions, barrel aged feta cheese, Currants, lemon honey Vinaigrette.
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal$11.50
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
Burrito Bowl$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal$8.00
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pastrami & Eggs$15.19
Souvlaki Wrap$15.89
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.99
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

1172 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
Burrito Bowl$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
Beef Gyro Bowl$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quart$10.25
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Pint$6.95
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
One Scoop Dish w/One Topping$5.65
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
In Fine Fettle image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad No Protein$11.00
Grilled Chicken Power Plate$9.00
Build Your Own Rice Bowl with Protein$11.00
More about In Fine Fettle
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Large Pizza (18")$14.99
Select toppings for the full pizza, or do 1/2 and 1/2!
Buffalo Wings (10)$9.50
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Vodka$10.99
Diane's own recipe with basil, vodka, and cream.
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
Nature's Eatery image

WRAPS • SALADS

Nature's Eatery

1267 Forest ave, staten island

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
South of the Border Wrap$12.99
grilled steak, romaine, roasted corn salsa, pickled red onions, spicy chimichurri
The FunGuy$11.99
grilled portobello, meyer lemon quinoa, parmesan & herb roasted cauliflower, baby spinach, roasted corn salsa, pickled red onions, balsamic reduction
The Bayou Bowl$13.99
cajun shrimp, scallion brown rice, baby kale, pomegranate glazed brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn salasa, cajun vinaigrette
More about Nature's Eatery
Tony's Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tony's Brick Oven

1140 Bay St, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$21.00
Slice Round Cheese$2.75
LG 16" Round Cheese Pie$15.00
More about Tony's Brick Oven
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

80 Guyon Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo$8.90
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
Spicy Crispy Sandwich$6.75
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
Crispy Sandwich$6.75
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor image

ICE CREAM

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

8 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pint$6.79
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Waffle Cone 2 Scoop$6.99
Junior Banana Split$6.99
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
La Casa Del Taco. image

 

La Casa Del Taco.

1368 Forest Avenue, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Taco$3.49
Chorizo Taco$3.75
Nachos$12.99
More about La Casa Del Taco.
The Kettle Black - Staten Island image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Kettle Black - Staten Island

415 Forest Ave, Staten island

Avg 3.8 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Stix$9.00
served w/ Homemade Marinara
Sliders$12.00
3 Mini Cheeseburgers on Mini Martin's Potato Buns w/ Kettle Black Burger Sauce & Pickle Chips
The Kettle Black Burger$16.00
Truffle Cheddar, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon & Caramelized Onions on Buttery Brioche served w/ Truffle Fries
More about The Kettle Black - Staten Island
O'Henry's Publick House image

 

O'Henry's Publick House

10 Minthorne St, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$19.95
Spicy Fried Pickle Spears 5pcs$9.95
More about O'Henry's Publick House
Villa Monte- Amboy image

PIZZA

Villa Monte- Amboy

7001 Amboy Rd, Staten Island

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Mozz Pie$25.00
Pan Fresca Pie$22.00
More about Villa Monte- Amboy
Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar image

SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar

185 Bricktown Way, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Tots$5.95
Corn Bread$5.95
More about Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar
Ho' Brah Taco image

 

Ho' Brah Taco

412 Forest Ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mission Bay Burrito$10.00
jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra
More about Ho' Brah Taco
Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen image

 

Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE TEXAN$12.00
Our signature Pat LaFrieda beef burger blend is topped with aged cheddar, perfectly crisp lettuce, pickles, straw onions and our house BBQ sauce!
More about Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen
Mike's Dakota Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Dakota Diner

921 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Egg$6.59
More about Mike's Dakota Diner
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle Jefferson Blvd

20 Jefferson blvd, Staten island

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vodka Pizza$12.00
Build Your Own Acai Bowl$10.00
Build Your Own Acai Bowl$10.00
More about In Fine Fettle Jefferson Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite

895 huguenot ave, Staten island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
P48$14.99
Flank Steak strips, melted Mozzarella with sautéed pepper & onions
W1$8.99
Wrap - grilled chicken, crisp romaine hearts, creamy caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese
P38$13.99
Grilled Chicken Panini with Fontina cheese, Bacon, Hot Cherry Pepper spread, Avocado & Honey Mustard
More about Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite

