Staten Island sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Staten Island
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Hot Dog
|$3.50
Hot Dog served on a Bun.
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.99
6 pieces.
|Corn Flake Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
6 pieces.
Mustard Kosher Panini Bar
2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Cornflake Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Cornflake-crusted, golden-fried, and crunchy chicken tenders.
|Potato Fries
|$5.99
Crispy potato fries seasoned to perfection
|The Southern
|$16.99
Crispy cornflake-crusted chicken tenders, topped with pastrami, sautéed onions, tomatoes, and mayo.
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$13.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
|Dice It!
|$12.95
6 oz. teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, all diced-up and served over brown rice and black beans
|Teriyaki Terrific Wrap
|$11.50
6 oz. grilled chicken, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, teriyaki sauce and topped with white rice in a sun-dried tomato wrap
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island
|Popular items
|Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal
|$11.50
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
|Quarter Dark Roasted Meal
|$8.00
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
1172 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|5 Mild Tenders Platter
|$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
|2 Tenders Kids Meal
|$6.50
2 Tenders served with Choice of Side & Drink
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
WRAPS • SALADS
Nature's Eatery
1267 Forest ave, staten island
|Popular items
|South of the Border Wrap
|$12.99
grilled steak, romaine, roasted corn salsa, pickled red onions, spicy chimichurri
|The Bayou Bowl
|$13.99
cajun shrimp, scallion brown rice, baby kale, pomegranate glazed brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn salasa, cajun vinaigrette
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$12.99
grilled chicken, tabbouleh, romaine, burnt broccoli, english cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, Meyer lemon aioli
WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
80 Guyon Ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Spicy Crispy Sandwich
|$6.75
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
|#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo
|$8.90
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
|5 Mild Tenders
|$5.80
5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite
895 huguenot ave, Staten island
|Popular items
|P48
|$14.99
Flank Steak strips, melted Mozzarella with sautéed pepper & onions
|W1
|$8.99
Wrap - grilled chicken, crisp romaine hearts, creamy caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese
|P38
|$13.99
Grilled Chicken Panini with Fontina cheese, Bacon, Hot Cherry Pepper spread, Avocado & Honey Mustard