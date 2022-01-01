Staten Island sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Staten Island

Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Dog$3.50
Hot Dog served on a Bun.
Chicken Fingers$9.99
6 pieces.
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers$10.99
6 pieces.
More about Holy Schnitzel
Mustard Kosher Panini Bar image

 

Mustard Kosher Panini Bar

2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cornflake Chicken Tenders$9.99
Cornflake-crusted, golden-fried, and crunchy chicken tenders.
Potato Fries$5.99
Crispy potato fries seasoned to perfection
The Southern$16.99
Crispy cornflake-crusted chicken tenders, topped with pastrami, sautéed onions, tomatoes, and mayo.
More about Mustard Kosher Panini Bar
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image

 

Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$13.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
Dice It!$12.95
6 oz. teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, all diced-up and served over brown rice and black beans
Teriyaki Terrific Wrap$11.50
6 oz. grilled chicken, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, teriyaki sauce and topped with white rice in a sun-dried tomato wrap
More about Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal$11.50
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
Burrito Bowl$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal$8.00
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

1172 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Mild Tenders Platter$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
2 Tenders Kids Meal$6.50
2 Tenders served with Choice of Side & Drink
Burrito Bowl$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Nature's Eatery image

WRAPS • SALADS

Nature's Eatery

1267 Forest ave, staten island

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
South of the Border Wrap$12.99
grilled steak, romaine, roasted corn salsa, pickled red onions, spicy chimichurri
The Bayou Bowl$13.99
cajun shrimp, scallion brown rice, baby kale, pomegranate glazed brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn salasa, cajun vinaigrette
Mediterranean Bowl$12.99
grilled chicken, tabbouleh, romaine, burnt broccoli, english cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, Meyer lemon aioli
More about Nature's Eatery
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

80 Guyon Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Crispy Sandwich$6.75
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo$8.90
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
5 Mild Tenders$5.80
5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Restaurant banner

 

Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite

895 huguenot ave, Staten island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
P48$14.99
Flank Steak strips, melted Mozzarella with sautéed pepper & onions
W1$8.99
Wrap - grilled chicken, crisp romaine hearts, creamy caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese
P38$13.99
Grilled Chicken Panini with Fontina cheese, Bacon, Hot Cherry Pepper spread, Avocado & Honey Mustard
More about Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Staten Island

Quesadillas

Burritos

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston