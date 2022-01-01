Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve baked ziti

Track Shack - Concession

625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti pasta dish$10.00
Ziti pasta with mozzarella cheese, ricotte and marinara
More about Track Shack - Concession
Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Ziti$15.00
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Ziti.$11.99
Tossed in Polly-O Ricotta, marinara, grated cheese and baked with mozzarella.
Baked Ziti (16")$20.50
Penne tossed in ricotta, mozzarella, grated cheese, and marinara sauce.
#14 Baked Ziti$8.25
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

