Baked ziti in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve baked ziti
More about Track Shack - Concession
Track Shack - Concession
625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island
|Baked Ziti pasta dish
|$10.00
Ziti pasta with mozzarella cheese, ricotte and marinara
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Baked Ziti
|$15.00
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Baked Ziti.
|$11.99
Tossed in Polly-O Ricotta, marinara, grated cheese and baked with mozzarella.
|Baked Ziti (16")
|$20.50
Penne tossed in ricotta, mozzarella, grated cheese, and marinara sauce.
|#14 Baked Ziti
|$8.25