Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef patties in
Staten Island
/
Staten Island
/
Beef Patties
Staten Island restaurants that serve beef patties
WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island
No reviews yet
Beef Patty
$3.89
More about WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
Euro - 3271 Richmond Ave
3271 Richmond Ave, Staten Island
No reviews yet
Beef Pattie
$4.00
Can be served with cheese or cheese & pepperoni
More about Euro - 3271 Richmond Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island
Clams
Short Ribs
Baked Ziti
Turkey Burgers
Eggplant Parm
Sicilian Pizza
Fish Sandwiches
Black Bean Burgers
Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore
Great Kills
No reviews yet
Stapleton
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Westerleigh
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Staten Island to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(48 restaurants)
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2159 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(647 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(420 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(84 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(222 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(490 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston