Black bean burgers in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Black Bean Burger image

 

Kills Boro / Craft House

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$15.00
A blend of beans, peppers, onions, and jalapeño cornbread. topped with lettuce , tomato , onion and pickles. *vegetarian
More about Kills Boro / Craft House
Item pic

 

Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$10.95
The Nature’s Grill ORIGINAL! Our house-made black bean veggie patty topped with cheddar, BBQ sauce, sauteed redonions and avocado.
More about Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
Main pic

 

COMMONS Cafe

2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$6.50
Served on a Martins Potato Roll
More about COMMONS Cafe

