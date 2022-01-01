Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve brisket

Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend) image

 

Kills Boro / Craft House

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)$15.00
8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!
Brisket Baked Beans
Baked low and slow with our house smoked beef brisket.
Brisket Empanadas
Smoked Beef Brisket , spinach, potatoes, cheese in crispy puffed pastry. Served with house made tzatziki sauce. (2pcs)
More about Kills Boro / Craft House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Brisket Fries$15.99
BBQ Pulled Brisket loaded on a bed of French Fries topped with Jalapeño Mayo. Choice of regular or cajun fries.
BBQ Pulled Brisket in a Bun$16.49
BBQ Pulled Beef topped with Coleslaw served on a Bun.
BBQ Pulled Brisket Rice Bowl$18.99
BBQ Pulled Brisket on a bed of Rice Topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Of Beef Sand.$13.19
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner

