Brisket in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve brisket
More about Kills Boro / Craft House
Kills Boro / Craft House
60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island
|Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)
|$15.00
8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!
|Brisket Baked Beans
Baked low and slow with our house smoked beef brisket.
|Brisket Empanadas
Smoked Beef Brisket , spinach, potatoes, cheese in crispy puffed pastry. Served with house made tzatziki sauce. (2pcs)
More about Holy Schnitzel
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Loaded Brisket Fries
|$15.99
BBQ Pulled Brisket loaded on a bed of French Fries topped with Jalapeño Mayo. Choice of regular or cajun fries.
|BBQ Pulled Brisket in a Bun
|$16.49
BBQ Pulled Beef topped with Coleslaw served on a Bun.
|BBQ Pulled Brisket Rice Bowl
|$18.99
BBQ Pulled Brisket on a bed of Rice Topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.