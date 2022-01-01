Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Consumer pic

 

Filoncino Cafe 4569 Amboy Rd

4569 Amboy Rd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
SP5. BUFFALO WINGS$8.50
More about Filoncino Cafe 4569 Amboy Rd
Item pic

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 Buffalo Wings$18.00
12 Wings Comes With Celery and Blue Cheese and Traditional Buffalo Sauce
6 Buffalo Wings$9.00
6 Wings to a Order. Come With Celery and Blue Cheese and Traditional Buffalo Sauce
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
#36 Buffalo Wings & Fries$8.25
Buffalo Wings (10)$10.99
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Boneless Buffalo Wings (10)$10.99
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island

Cookies

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Tuna Wraps

Caesar Salad

Vodka Pizza

Chicken Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Great Kills

No reviews yet
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston