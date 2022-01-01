Calamari in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve calamari
More about Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Spicy Calamari
|$18.00
Lightly fried calamari then sautéed with a touch of tomato sauce and Calabrian chili's.
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Classic fried calamari with our house seasoning and marinara sauce.
More about Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|SPICY CALAMARI
|$17.95
tossed in a chili sauce with celery, carrots, raisins and toasted pine nuts
|CALAMARI FRITTO
|$18.00
crispy calamari served with marinara sauce
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Fried Calamari App
|$16.49