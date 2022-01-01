Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Calamari$18.00
Lightly fried calamari then sautéed with a touch of tomato sauce and Calabrian chili's.
Fried Calamari$18.00
Classic fried calamari with our house seasoning and marinara sauce.
More about Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD

1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (951 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY CALAMARI$17.95
tossed in a chili sauce with celery, carrots, raisins and toasted pine nuts
CALAMARI FRITTO$18.00
crispy calamari served with marinara sauce
More about Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$16.00
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari App$16.49
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari.$12.99
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Calamari (16")$25.50
#22 Fried Calamari$9.25
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island

Black Bean Burgers

Chicken Wraps

Steak Salad

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Great Kills

No reviews yet
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston