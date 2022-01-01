Cheesecake in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Ricotta Cheesecake
|$11.00
Fresh ricotta cheesecake with a pistachio crumb crust and port syrup.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant
1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|NY CHEESECAKE
|$5.00
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Sugar Free Cheesecake
|$5.00
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Cheesecake Slice
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$7.19