Chicken francese in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken francese

Item pic

 

Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Francese Entree$18.00
Chicken Cutlet w/ Lemon Butter Sauce
More about Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento
Main pic

 

WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE

500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Francese Entree$19.97
More about WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Francese (18")$26.99
Battered fried chicken topped with mozzarella and a lemon wine sauce.
Chicken Francese$17.99
Battered chicken breast, sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce and served over pasta. Served over pasta.
Chicken Francese (10")$13.00
Battered fried chicken topped with mozzarella and a lemon wine sauce.
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

