Chicken francese in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken francese
More about Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento
Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Chicken Francese Entree
|$18.00
Chicken Cutlet w/ Lemon Butter Sauce
More about WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island
|Chicken Francese Entree
|$19.97
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Chicken Francese (18")
|$26.99
Battered fried chicken topped with mozzarella and a lemon wine sauce.
|Chicken Francese
|$17.99
Battered chicken breast, sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce and served over pasta. Served over pasta.
|Chicken Francese (10")
|$13.00
Battered fried chicken topped with mozzarella and a lemon wine sauce.