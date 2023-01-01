Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Steak Combo$23.00
Any 2 Sides: steamed vegetables, brown rice, white rice, potato, black beans or quinoa
More about Nature's Grill Cafe
Main pic

 

WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE

500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap$11.93
Grilled chicken, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
More about WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
La Casa Del Taco. image

 

La Casa Del Taco. - 1368 Forest Avenue

1368 Forest Avenue, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla. (Steak or Chicken)$13.49
More about La Casa Del Taco. - 1368 Forest Avenue

