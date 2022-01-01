Chicken parmesan in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.00
Chicken Cutlet with Tomato sauce and Mozzarella. Served with pasta with the same sauce and Bread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Chicken Cutlet A La Parmigiana
|$25.29
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.99
Breaded chicken, topped with our famous marinara and melted mozzarella. Served over pasta.
|#19 Chicken Parmigiana W/ Penne
|$8.25
|Chicken Parmigiana w/ Vodka Sauce
|$18.99