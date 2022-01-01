Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Chicken Cutlet with Tomato sauce and Mozzarella. Served with pasta with the same sauce and Bread.
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cutlet A La Parmigiana$25.29
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Breaded chicken, topped with our famous marinara and melted mozzarella. Served over pasta.
#19 Chicken Parmigiana W/ Penne$8.25
Chicken Parmigiana w/ Vodka Sauce$18.99
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

