Chicken salad in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken salad

Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda$15.99
More about Holy Schnitzel
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image

 

Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Casear Salad w/ Chicken$17.95
More about Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club$15.89
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
Main pic

 

COMMONS Cafe

2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$10.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Wonton Noodles, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame Beans, Scallions, Broccoli and Red Cabbage with Sesame Ginger Dressing
More about COMMONS Cafe
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

1172 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Banner pic

 

Banhmigos - Staten Island

4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Shredded Chicken Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Grilled Chicken Green Salad$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. Comes with vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
More about Banhmigos - Staten Island
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
#25 Grilled Chicken House Salad$7.50
#11 Chicken Salad Wrap$7.50
#32 Chicken Club Salad$7.50
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
Tony's Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tony's Brick Oven

1140 Bay St, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
More about Tony's Brick Oven

