Chicken salad in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda
|$15.99
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Casear Salad w/ Chicken
|$17.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Chicken Salad Club
|$15.89
COMMONS Cafe
2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Wonton Noodles, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame Beans, Scallions, Broccoli and Red Cabbage with Sesame Ginger Dressing
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
1172 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
Banhmigos - Staten Island
4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad
|$10.75
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
|Shredded Chicken Vermicelli Salad
|$10.75
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
|Grilled Chicken Green Salad
|$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. Comes with vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|#25 Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$7.50
|#11 Chicken Salad Wrap
|$7.50
|#32 Chicken Club Salad
|$7.50