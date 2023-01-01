Chicken sandwiches in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich
|$12.00
Thinly sliced grilled chicken and broccoli rabe on our freshly made bread.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
Thinly sliced chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella on our freshly made bread.
Nature's Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
COMMONS Cafe - 2 Teleport Drive
2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND
|COMMONS Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken served on a Martins Potato Roll and special COMMONS Sauce
Juicy Lucy BBQ
20 Jefferson Blvd, Staten Island
|Chicken Sandwich (Fried Lucy)
|$13.99
Fried whole boneless chicken thigh served on a brioche bun.
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich (Spicy Lucy)
|$14.99
Fried whole boneless chicken thigh, topped with jalapeno peppers to give it a spicy kick and served on a brioche bun.