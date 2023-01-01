Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich$12.00
Thinly sliced grilled chicken and broccoli rabe on our freshly made bread.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
Thinly sliced chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella on our freshly made bread.
More about Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image

 

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Nature's Grill Cafe
Main pic

 

COMMONS Cafe - 2 Teleport Drive

2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COMMONS Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken served on a Martins Potato Roll and special COMMONS Sauce
More about COMMONS Cafe - 2 Teleport Drive
Item pic

 

Juicy Lucy BBQ

20 Jefferson Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich (Fried Lucy)$13.99
Fried whole boneless chicken thigh served on a brioche bun.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich (Spicy Lucy)$14.99
Fried whole boneless chicken thigh, topped with jalapeno peppers to give it a spicy kick and served on a brioche bun.
More about Juicy Lucy BBQ

