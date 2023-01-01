Chicken soup in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken soup
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Nana’s Chicken Soup
|$12.00
Homemade chicken soup...just like Mom made!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Spicy Chicken Soup
|$6.49
|White Bean Soup
|$6.49
WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.42