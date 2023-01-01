Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve chicken soup

Homemade Chicken Soup image

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nana’s Chicken Soup$12.00
Homemade chicken soup...just like Mom made!
More about Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Soup$6.49
Spicy Chicken Soup$6.49
White Bean Soup$6.49
More about Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
Main pic

 

WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE

500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.42
More about WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken soup$5.00
More about In Fine Fettle

