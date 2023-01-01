Clams in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Baked Clams
|$19.00
Fresh Littleneck clams breaded with our Seppe seasoning and baked in the oven.
Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Linguine w/ White or Red Clam Sauce
|$15.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Clams
|$17.99
Choice of white or red.
|Clam (18")
|$29.99
Baby clams sautéed in garlic and oil and topped with mozzarella.
|Clam (16")
|$25.50
Baby clams sautéed in garlic and oil and topped with mozzarella.