Clams in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve clams

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Clams$19.00
Fresh Littleneck clams breaded with our Seppe seasoning and baked in the oven.
More about Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguine w/ White or Red Clam Sauce$15.00
More about Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Clams$17.99
Choice of white or red.
Clam (18")$29.99
Baby clams sautéed in garlic and oil and topped with mozzarella.
Clam (16")$25.50
Baby clams sautéed in garlic and oil and topped with mozzarella.
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
South Fin Grill

300 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Rosemary croutons, smoked bacon
and chopped clams
More about South Fin Grill

