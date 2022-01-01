Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Chocolate Cookie$11.00
Seppe's warm baked chocolate cookie. Crisp edges and chewy middle.
More about Seppe Pizza Bar
Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Choclate Chip Cookies$1.00
3 Cookies$2.00
More about Holy Schnitzel
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Cookies$3.59
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
Main pic

 

COMMONS Cafe

2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$3.00
More about COMMONS Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.85
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

