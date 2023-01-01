Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

 

WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE

500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.15
Lettuce tomato
More about WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
Half Chicken Crispy Meal image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

La Rosa Grill - Guyon Avenue

80 Guyon Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chicken Crispy Meal$11.50
4pc Crispy Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
More about La Rosa Grill - Guyon Avenue
Main pic

 

South Fin Grill

300 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, Swiss cheese and dressed kale
More about South Fin Grill

