Crispy chicken in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$12.15
Lettuce tomato
More about La Rosa Grill - Guyon Avenue
WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
La Rosa Grill - Guyon Avenue
80 Guyon Ave, Staten Island
|Half Chicken Crispy Meal
|$11.50
4pc Crispy Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.