Crispy chicken wraps in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps

Main pic

 

WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE

500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.15
Lettuce tomato
More about WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$16.95
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner

Map

