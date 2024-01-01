Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Custard in
Staten Island
/
Staten Island
/
Custard
Staten Island restaurants that serve custard
Bora Bora - Staten Island
1814 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
No reviews yet
#13 Nutella Custard Croffle
$4.99
Nutella - cream cheese - strawberry
More about Bora Bora - Staten Island
Hazel’s 423
55 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island
No reviews yet
Coconut Custard Pie
$8.00
6" Personal Pie
More about Hazel’s 423
Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island
Chicken Tenders
Caesar Salad
French Fries
Calamari
Cappuccino
Rice Balls
Pancakes
Quesadillas
Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore
Westerleigh
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Staten Island to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Union
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2516 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(506 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(248 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston