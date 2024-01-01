Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve edamame

Banhmigos

4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
angry edamame$6.00
spicy garlic butter
More about Banhmigos
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island

23A Nelson Avenue, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.75
Steamed and lightly salted
Spicy Edamame$5.99
Togarashi seasoning, soy sauce, toasted garlic and sesame
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island

