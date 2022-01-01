Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls$12.00
House smoked pulled pork, cabbage, carrots , and Asian spices, rolled and fried to a crisp. served with house made honey habanero dipping sauce (4pcs)
More about Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.
Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Egg Rolls (3 Pieces)$10.99
Pastrami Egg Rolls (3) served with a side of Sweet Chili.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
Banner pic

 

Track Shack - Concession

625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg on Roll$3.50
2 scrambled eggs on a kaiser roll
More about Track Shack - Concession

Map

Map

