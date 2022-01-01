Egg rolls in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve egg rolls
Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.
60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island
|Pulled Pork Egg Rolls
|$12.00
House smoked pulled pork, cabbage, carrots , and Asian spices, rolled and fried to a crisp. served with house made honey habanero dipping sauce (4pcs)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Pastrami Egg Rolls (3 Pieces)
|$10.99
Pastrami Egg Rolls (3) served with a side of Sweet Chili.