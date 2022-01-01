Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD

1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (951 reviews)
Takeout
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI$13.95
ham, cheese, breadcrumbs & parmesan with tomato sauce
More about Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Hero$11.00
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Wrap$15.89
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm (10")$10.00
Eggplant with ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Eggplant Parm (18")$23.99
Eggplant with ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Eggplant Parm Hero.$8.50
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

