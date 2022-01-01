Eggplant parm in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
|$13.95
ham, cheese, breadcrumbs & parmesan with tomato sauce
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Eggplant Parm Hero
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Eggplant Parm Wrap
|$15.89
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Eggplant Parm (10")
|$10.00
Eggplant with ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
|Eggplant Parm (18")
|$23.99
Eggplant with ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
|Eggplant Parm Hero.
|$8.50