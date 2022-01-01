Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve french fries

Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant

1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (951 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES SIDE$4.95
More about Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image

 

Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy French Fries$5.00
More about Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$5.99
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
Banner pic

 

Banhmigos - Staten Island

4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.50
Skinless and cut from whole Russet potatoes
More about Banhmigos - Staten Island
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.50
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

