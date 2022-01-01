Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve grilled chicken

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich$12.00
Thinly sliced grilled chicken and broccoli rabe on our freshly made bread.
More about Seppe Pizza Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Piece Of Grilled Chicken$4.00
2 Piece Grilled Chicken$8.00
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl$16.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grilled Chicken$8.00
Grilled Chicken Club$12.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, gluten free turkey bacon, mayo and non-fat mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Mex$12.50
Grilled Chicken , Lettuce, tomato, pepper, onion, turkey bacon and house hot sauce in a jalapeño wrap
More about Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken , crisp romaine lettuce, grated cheese with caesar dressing on a wrap.
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo$8.99
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$16.49
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Power Plate$9.00
More about In Fine Fettle
Banhmigos - Staten Island

4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Grilled Chicken Pho$11.75
Marinated and grilled dark meat
Grilled Chicken Green Salad$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. Comes with vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
More about Banhmigos - Staten Island
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
#25 Grilled Chicken House Salad$7.50
#10 Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.50
#21 Grilled Chicken & Broccoli$7.50
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tony's Brick Oven

1140 Bay St, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
More about Tony's Brick Oven

