Grilled chicken in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich
|$12.00
Thinly sliced grilled chicken and broccoli rabe on our freshly made bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Piece Of Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
|2 Piece Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl
|$16.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, gluten free turkey bacon, mayo and non-fat mozzarella
|Grilled Chicken Mex
|$12.50
Grilled Chicken , Lettuce, tomato, pepper, onion, turkey bacon and house hot sauce in a jalapeño wrap
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken , crisp romaine lettuce, grated cheese with caesar dressing on a wrap.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island
|#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
|$8.99
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$16.49
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
In Fine Fettle
961 Jewett ave, Staten island
|Grilled Chicken Power Plate
|$9.00
Banhmigos - Staten Island
4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad
|$10.75
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
|Grilled Chicken Pho
|$11.75
Marinated and grilled dark meat
|Grilled Chicken Green Salad
|$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. Comes with vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|#25 Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$7.50
|#10 Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$7.50
|#21 Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
|$7.50