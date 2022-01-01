Grilled chicken wraps in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
|Blackened Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken , crisp romaine lettuce, grated cheese with caesar dressing on a wrap.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island
|#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
|$8.99
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo