Grilled chicken wraps in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Blackened Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
More about Holy Schnitzel
Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken , crisp romaine lettuce, grated cheese with caesar dressing on a wrap.
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo$8.99
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
#10 Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.50
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, and grated cheese with Caesar dressing.
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

