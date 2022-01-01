Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Platter$8.49
House made Hummus Spread served with 2 Pita Bread.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
Mustard Kosher Panini Bar image

 

Mustard Kosher Panini Bar - Staten Island

2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus bowl$6.99
More about Mustard Kosher Panini Bar - Staten Island
Item pic

 

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Hummus$5.00
Homemade Hummus with Toasted Whole Wheat Pita$7.50
More about Nature's Grill Cafe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$8.00
Hummus Wrap$13.50
More about In Fine Fettle

Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island

French Fries

Nachos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Muffins

Tuna Wraps

Fajitas

Pasta Salad

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Great Kills

No reviews yet
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1852 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston