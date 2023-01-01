Lasagna in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve lasagna
Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Lasagna
|$14.00
WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
500 HENDERSON AVE, Staten Island
|Lasagna (SP)
|$15.14
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Lasagna (16")
|$21.50
Ground beef, sausage, pasta, mozzarella, and sauce.
|Lasagna
|$16.99
Ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella.
|Lasagna (18")
|$26.99
Ground beef, sausage, pasta, mozzarella, and sauce.