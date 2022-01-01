Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve pies

18” House Red Pie image

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
18” House Red Pie$22.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
Round House Red Pie$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
12" House Red Pie$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sampler Pie$22.95
Your choice of graham cracker or chocolate pie crust, 6 scoops of homemade ice cream, two toppings, whipped cream and cherries.
Ice Cream Pie$17.99
Serves 8 Slices, Your choice of a graham cracker or chocolate pie crust filled with vanilla and chocolate ice cream and topped with rainbow sprinkles, m&m's, chocolate sprinkles, crunch, coconut, chocolate chips and reese pieces.
Slice of Apple pie$3.35
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad Pie$15.00
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
#43 Personal Pie$7.50
Tony's Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tony's Brick Oven

1140 Bay St, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
Takeout
LG 16" Round Cheese Pie$15.00
XL 18" Cheese Pie$16.95
SM 14" Cheese Pie$13.95
Villa Monte- Amboy image

PIZZA

Villa Monte- Amboy

7001 Amboy Rd, Staten Island

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Mozz Pie$25.00
Pan Fresca Pie$22.00
