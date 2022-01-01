Pies in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve pies
More about Seppe Pizza Bar
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|18” House Red Pie
|$22.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
|Round House Red Pie
|$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
|12" House Red Pie
|$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island
|Sampler Pie
|$22.95
Your choice of graham cracker or chocolate pie crust, 6 scoops of homemade ice cream, two toppings, whipped cream and cherries.
|Ice Cream Pie
|$17.99
Serves 8 Slices, Your choice of a graham cracker or chocolate pie crust filled with vanilla and chocolate ice cream and topped with rainbow sprinkles, m&m's, chocolate sprinkles, crunch, coconut, chocolate chips and reese pieces.
|Slice of Apple pie
|$3.35
More about In Fine Fettle
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
In Fine Fettle
961 Jewett ave, Staten island
|Caesar Salad Pie
|$15.00
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|#43 Personal Pie
|$7.50
More about Tony's Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Tony's Brick Oven
1140 Bay St, Staten Island
|LG 16" Round Cheese Pie
|$15.00
|XL 18" Cheese Pie
|$16.95
|SM 14" Cheese Pie
|$13.95