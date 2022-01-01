Salmon in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve salmon
Nature's Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Wild Salmon Burger
|$15.95
Home made Salmon Patty served on a multigrain bun topped with Mixed greens, onions and Mango salsa
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.95
Fresh Norwegian salmon, grilled to perfection, served with steamed vegetables.
|Glazed Salmon Bowl
|$15.95
6 oz. grilled salmon, carrots, zucchini, broccoli & sun-dried tomato, sauteed with teriyaki glaze over brown rice
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island
23A Nelson Avenue, Staten Island
|Hibachi Salmon Side
|$7.99
Side of hibachi salmon with mushroom and bean sprouts