Salmon in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve salmon

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Salmon Burger$15.95
Home made Salmon Patty served on a multigrain bun topped with Mixed greens, onions and Mango salsa
Grilled Salmon$22.95
Fresh Norwegian salmon, grilled to perfection, served with steamed vegetables.
Glazed Salmon Bowl$15.95
6 oz. grilled salmon, carrots, zucchini, broccoli & sun-dried tomato, sauteed with teriyaki glaze over brown rice
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island

23A Nelson Avenue, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Salmon Side$7.99
Side of hibachi salmon with mushroom and bean sprouts
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Power Plate$10.00
