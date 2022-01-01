Short ribs in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve short ribs
Kills Boro / Craft House
60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island
|Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)
|$15.00
8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!
Pastavino
44 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Beef Short Rib
|$22.00
Creamy polenta, broccolini
Banhmigos - Staten Island
4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|Beef Short Ribs Tacos
|$11.00
Slow-braisedin lemongrass, spices, and soy sauce
|Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì
|$11.75
Slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
|Beef Short Ribs Pho
|$12.50
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side. Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.