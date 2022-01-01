Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve short ribs

Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend) image

 

Kills Boro / Craft House

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)$15.00
8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!
More about Kills Boro / Craft House
Pastavino image

 

Pastavino

44 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.6 (159 reviews)
Beef Short Rib$22.00
Creamy polenta, broccolini
More about Pastavino
Item pic

 

Banhmigos - Staten Island

4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Short Ribs Tacos$11.00
Slow-braisedin lemongrass, spices, and soy sauce
Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì$11.75
Slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
Beef Short Ribs Pho$12.50
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side. Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
More about Banhmigos - Staten Island

