Steak salad in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants that serve steak salad

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$15.50
6 oz. grilled steak, tomato, onion, pepper, marinated in low sodium teriyaki sauce, over lettuce and brown rice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Roumanian Steak Salad$29.99
COMMONS Cafe - 2 Teleport Drive

2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$14.00
Sliced Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Bacon Bits. Honey Mustard Dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$15.99
8 oz. sirloin steak cooked to order, sliced with tomatoes, onions, crumbled bleu cheese, ranch dressing.
