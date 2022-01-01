Steak salad in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve steak salad
Nature's Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Steak Salad
|$15.50
6 oz. grilled steak, tomato, onion, pepper, marinated in low sodium teriyaki sauce, over lettuce and brown rice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Roumanian Steak Salad
|$29.99
COMMONS Cafe - 2 Teleport Drive
2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND
|Steak Salad
|$14.00
Sliced Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Bacon Bits. Honey Mustard Dressing