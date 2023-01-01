Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Linzer Tart - 4pk Cans$22.00
A pastry inspired dessert sour. Brewed with graham crackers, vanilla bean, raspberry, and cinnamon. Reminiscent of your favorite pastries at your local pasticceria
More about Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.
Consumer pic

 

Filoncino Cafe 4569 Amboy Rd

4569 Amboy Rd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
LARGE LINZAR TARTS$4.50
More about Filoncino Cafe 4569 Amboy Rd
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue

1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET TART - ORIGINAL$1.99
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island

Avocado Toast

Coleslaw

Vodka Pizza

Nachos

Buffalo Wings

Brisket

Cobb Salad

White Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Great Kills

No reviews yet

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston