Staten Island restaurants you'll love
Must-try Staten Island restaurants
O'henry's Publick House
10 Minthorne St, Staten Island
|Pub Burger
|$14.95
|Banh Mi
|$14.95
|Cheese Sauce
|$2.00
Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|House Made Meatballs
|$15.00
Housemade meatballs made fresh daily of family recipe. Veal, pork & beef. Contains diary.
|Golden Beet Salad
|$16.00
Golden beets, toasted farro, avocado, artichoke hearts, red onion with a lemon poppy vinaigrette.
|Round House Red Pie
|$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.
60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island
|BBQ Family Meal (Feeds 3-4)
|$54.99
Family BBQ Meal
Choice of 2 meats :
Fried chicken ( 3pc)
Fried fish with house made tartar (3pcs)
Pulled pork ( 1/2lb)
Beef Brisket (1/2lb) +$5
Pork Ribs ( 1/2 rack) +5
Choice of 2 sides :
Brisket baked beans
Kicken Collard Greens ( contains smoked ham)
Hot broccoli
Housemade Pickles
Jalapeño Corn bread
Summer coleslaw
French fries
Garlic parm fries
Sweet potato fries
ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE A FAMILY SIZED MAC & DINNER ROLLS
|Fried Chicken
Crispy southern style bone-in fried chicken (3 PCs)
|Brisket - 1/2 LB
|$18.00
1/2 lb - House smoked brisket
Filoncino Cafe 4569 Amboy Rd
4569 Amboy Rd, Staten Island
|#9. Little Italy - SL-MZ-BL
|$12.95
|B5. 3PTY-2Y-1W-BC
|$13.95
|#45. Smooth Salling - GC-Y-BC-T-MY
|$15.75
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$16.49
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$15.49
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's - Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's
1398 Forest Ave., Staten Island
|FRUIT SPLENDOR
|$74.99
Share one of life’s not-so-little splendors with our plump & plentiful fruit bouquet! This juicy lineup includes daisy-shaped pineapples, strawberries, melon and more, creating the ultimate crowd pleaser for every party.
|GET WELL ASSORTMENT
|$23.99
2 Mylar Birthday Balloons, 6 Matching Latex Balloons all tied on a weight!
|GOURMET DRIZZLE STRAWBERRIES
|$29.99
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Snug Harbor Igloos - Snug Harbor Igloos
1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.25
|Hot Coffee
|$2.00
|Two Scoop Junior Sundae
|$7.75
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|DANNY WRAP
|$15.95
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & chipotle mayp
|SEVENS BURGER
|$16.95
black angus burger topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce & Swiss cheese topped with chipotle mayo
|POLLO PARMIGIANO
|$22.95
chicken parmigiana served with a side of spaghetti
Lulu's Sandwich Bar - Staten Island
2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Wings
|$10.99
Dozen meaty bone-in wings, fried, and then tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Onion Rings
|$6.99
Homemade onion rings battered with a subtle blend of spices and fried to crispy, golden, deliciousness.
|Potato Fries
|$5.99
Crispy potato fries seasoned to perfection
Nature's Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Natures Grill Combo Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled chicken, bison, turkey bacon & cheddar cheese topped with hickory BBQ sauce. Served in a whole wheat wrap
|Teriyaki Terrific Wrap
|$12.50
6 oz. grilled chicken, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, teriyaki sauce and topped with white rice in a sun-dried tomato wrap
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
Track Shack - Concession
625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island
|Gatorade
|$3.00
variety available
|Popcorn
|$6.25
fresh popped popcorn
|Bottled water
|$3.00
bottle of water
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|6 Buffalo Wings
|$9.00
6 Wings to a Order. Come With Celery and Blue Cheese and Traditional Buffalo Sauce
|Tyson Hero
|$15.00
Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce,prociutto di parma,peas and sauteed mushrooms, Topped off with melted Mozzarella cheese.
|Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll
|$14.00
Shaved Steak Peppers and Onions w/ Cheese Rolled up in a Eggroll served with a Truffle Cheese Sauce
La Rosa Grill - Richmond Valley
245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island
|One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal
|$23.99
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins
|#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo
|$8.90
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
|Full Rack of Ribs Meal
|$38.99
Full Rack of Southern Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Onion Rings
|$7.69
|8 Oz. To-Go White Sauce
|$3.59
|Cheese Burger Dlx
|$14.79
COMMONS Cafe - 2 Teleport Drive
2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND
|Classic Ceaser Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
|Create Your Own Salad
|$9.00
Choice of Romaine, Spinach or Mesclun Greens
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Salad
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue
1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island
|Pint
|$8.49
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|Quart
|$12.49
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|Ice Cream Sandwiches (6)
|$12.95
Homemade ice cream scooped between two chocolate wafer cookies.
In Fine Fettle
961 Jewett ave, Staten island
|Build Your Own Salad No Protein
|$11.00
|Build Your Own Salad with Protein
|$11.00
|Cauliflower Quesadilla Poblano Style
|$12.00
Banhmigos
4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|Fried Spring Rolls (4)
|$7.75
Home-made 5 spices spring rolls. Contains pork, shrimp onion, thin noodle, carrot, and taro. Also has pieces of lettuce on the side to use as a wrap to eat with. Note: we cannot remove individual ingredients. We make the rolls the day before as the roll will break apart if unwrapped.
|Grilled Pork Bánhmì
|$10.00
Marinated & grilled sliced pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette only comes as white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$7.27
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Extra Large Pizza (18")
|$15.60
Select toppings for the full pizza, or do 1/2 and 1/2!
|Vodka
|$11.99
Diane's own recipe with basil, vodka, and cream.
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$6.99
Served with marinara sauce
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Urby
8 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island
|Quart
|$9.99
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|Pint
|$6.79
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
La Casa Del Taco. - 1368 Forest Avenue
1368 Forest Avenue, Staten Island
|Birria tacos (3 pieces + consomé )
|$14.99
Beef birria
|Guacamole & Chips
|$9.49
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Greek Xpress - Staten Island (2636 Hylan Blvd)
2636 Hylan Blvd, Suite 120, Staten Island
Maizal - Staten Island - 990 Bay St
990 Bay St, Staten Island
Villa Monte- Amboy - Dine In
7001 Amboy Rd, Staten Island
Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen - Inside Nature Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
