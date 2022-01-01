Staten Island restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Staten Island restaurants
  • Staten Island

Must-try Staten Island restaurants

O'Henry's Publick House image

 

O'henry's Publick House

10 Minthorne St, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Burger$14.95
Banh Mi$14.95
Cheese Sauce$2.00
More about O'henry's Publick House
Seppe Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Made Meatballs$15.00
Housemade meatballs made fresh daily of family recipe. Veal, pork & beef. Contains diary.
Golden Beet Salad$16.00
Golden beets, toasted farro, avocado, artichoke hearts, red onion with a lemon poppy vinaigrette.
Round House Red Pie$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
More about Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
Kills Boro / Craft House image

 

Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Family Meal (Feeds 3-4)$54.99
Family BBQ Meal
Choice of 2 meats :
Fried chicken ( 3pc)
Fried fish with house made tartar (3pcs)
Pulled pork ( 1/2lb)
Beef Brisket (1/2lb) +$5
Pork Ribs ( 1/2 rack) +5
Choice of 2 sides :
Brisket baked beans
Kicken Collard Greens ( contains smoked ham)
Hot broccoli
Housemade Pickles
Jalapeño Corn bread
Summer coleslaw
French fries
Garlic parm fries
Sweet potato fries
ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE A FAMILY SIZED MAC & DINNER ROLLS
Fried Chicken
Crispy southern style bone-in fried chicken (3 PCs)
Brisket - 1/2 LB$18.00
1/2 lb - House smoked brisket
More about Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.
Consumer pic

 

Filoncino Cafe 4569 Amboy Rd

4569 Amboy Rd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#9. Little Italy - SL-MZ-BL$12.95
B5. 3PTY-2Y-1W-BC$13.95
#45. Smooth Salling - GC-Y-BC-T-MY$15.75
More about Filoncino Cafe 4569 Amboy Rd
Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Flake Schnitzel$16.49
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$15.49
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's image

 

Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's - Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's

1398 Forest Ave., Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRUIT SPLENDOR$74.99
Share one of life’s not-so-little splendors with our plump & plentiful fruit bouquet! This juicy lineup includes daisy-shaped pineapples, strawberries, melon and more, creating the ultimate crowd pleaser for every party.
GET WELL ASSORTMENT$23.99
2 Mylar Birthday Balloons, 6 Matching Latex Balloons all tied on a weight!
GOURMET DRIZZLE STRAWBERRIES$29.99
More about Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's - Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town image

ICE CREAM

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Snug Harbor Igloos - Snug Harbor Igloos

1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chocolate$4.25
Hot Coffee$2.00
Two Scoop Junior Sundae$7.75
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Snug Harbor Igloos - Snug Harbor Igloos
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD

1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DANNY WRAP$15.95
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & chipotle mayp
SEVENS BURGER$16.95
black angus burger topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce & Swiss cheese topped with chipotle mayo
POLLO PARMIGIANO$22.95
chicken parmigiana served with a side of spaghetti
More about Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
Mustard Kosher Panini Bar image

 

Lulu's Sandwich Bar - Staten Island

2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$10.99
Dozen meaty bone-in wings, fried, and then tossed in your choice of sauce.
Onion Rings$6.99
Homemade onion rings battered with a subtle blend of spices and fried to crispy, golden, deliciousness.
Potato Fries$5.99
Crispy potato fries seasoned to perfection
More about Lulu's Sandwich Bar - Staten Island
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image

 

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Natures Grill Combo Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken, bison, turkey bacon & cheddar cheese topped with hickory BBQ sauce. Served in a whole wheat wrap
Teriyaki Terrific Wrap$12.50
6 oz. grilled chicken, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, teriyaki sauce and topped with white rice in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
More about Nature's Grill Cafe
Banner pic

 

Track Shack - Concession

625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gatorade$3.00
variety available
Popcorn$6.25
fresh popped popcorn
Bottled water$3.00
bottle of water
More about Track Shack - Concession
Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6 Buffalo Wings$9.00
6 Wings to a Order. Come With Celery and Blue Cheese and Traditional Buffalo Sauce
Tyson Hero$15.00
Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce,prociutto di parma,peas and sauteed mushrooms, Topped off with melted Mozzarella cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll$14.00
Shaved Steak Peppers and Onions w/ Cheese Rolled up in a Eggroll served with a Truffle Cheese Sauce
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

La Rosa Grill - Richmond Valley

245 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten island

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal$23.99
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins
#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo$8.90
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
Full Rack of Ribs Meal$38.99
Full Rack of Southern Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins
More about La Rosa Grill - Richmond Valley
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$7.69
8 Oz. To-Go White Sauce$3.59
Cheese Burger Dlx$14.79
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
Main pic

 

COMMONS Cafe - 2 Teleport Drive

2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Ceaser Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Create Your Own Salad$9.00
Choice of Romaine, Spinach or Mesclun Greens
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Salad
More about COMMONS Cafe - 2 Teleport Drive
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue

1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pint$8.49
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Quart$12.49
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Ice Cream Sandwiches (6)$12.95
Homemade ice cream scooped between two chocolate wafer cookies.
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad No Protein$11.00
Build Your Own Salad with Protein$11.00
Cauliflower Quesadilla Poblano Style$12.00
More about In Fine Fettle
Banner pic

 

Banhmigos

4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Spring Rolls (4)$7.75
Home-made 5 spices spring rolls. Contains pork, shrimp onion, thin noodle, carrot, and taro. Also has pieces of lettuce on the side to use as a wrap to eat with. Note: we cannot remove individual ingredients. We make the rolls the day before as the roll will break apart if unwrapped.
Grilled Pork Bánhmì$10.00
Marinated & grilled sliced pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette only comes as white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN
Shrimp Summer Rolls$7.27
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)
More about Banhmigos
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Large Pizza (18")$15.60
Select toppings for the full pizza, or do 1/2 and 1/2!
Vodka$11.99
Diane's own recipe with basil, vodka, and cream.
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.99
Served with marinara sauce
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor image

ICE CREAM

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Urby

8 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quart$9.99
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Pint$6.79
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Urby
La Casa Del Taco. image

 

La Casa Del Taco. - 1368 Forest Avenue

1368 Forest Avenue, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria tacos (3 pieces + consomé )$14.99
Beef birria
Guacamole & Chips$9.49
Empanadas$4.00
More about La Casa Del Taco. - 1368 Forest Avenue
Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress - Staten Island (2636 Hylan Blvd)

2636 Hylan Blvd, Suite 120, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Greek Xpress - Staten Island (2636 Hylan Blvd)
Maizal - Staten Island image

 

Maizal - Staten Island - 990 Bay St

990 Bay St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Maizal - Staten Island - 990 Bay St
38d56e35-84b5-4f63-8337-a2b07cac9d6d image

PIZZA

Villa Monte- Amboy - Dine In

7001 Amboy Rd, Staten Island

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
More about Villa Monte- Amboy - Dine In
Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar image

SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

DaddyO’s BBQ

185 Bricktown Way, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about DaddyO’s BBQ
Pastavino image

 

Pastavino

44 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.6 (159 reviews)
More about Pastavino
Ho' Brah Taco image

 

Ho' Brah Taco - Staten Island

412 Forest Ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ho' Brah Taco - Staten Island
Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen image

 

Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen - Inside Nature Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen - Inside Nature Grill Cafe
Main pic

 

Anthony's Paninoteca

3994 Amboy Road, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Anthony's Paninoteca
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL - Victory Boulevard - SI

1172 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL - Victory Boulevard - SI

