Teriyaki bowls in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
438 Nome Ave, Staten Island
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$16.99
Rice, Chicken Teriyaki, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms & Sauteed Peppers
More about Nature's Grill Cafe
Nature's Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
More about Track Shack - Concession
Track Shack - Concession
625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island
|Chicken Teriyaki bowl
|$10.00
Chicken teriyaki, white rice, steamed broccoli