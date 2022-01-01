Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$16.99
Rice, Chicken Teriyaki, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms & Sauteed Peppers
More about Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
Teriyaki Rice Bowl image

 

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
More about Nature's Grill Cafe
Banner pic

 

Track Shack - Concession

625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki bowl$10.00
Chicken teriyaki, white rice, steamed broccoli
More about Track Shack - Concession
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$10.00
More about In Fine Fettle

Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island

Salad Bowl

Chicken Rolls

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Pizza

French Fries

Buffalo Wings

White Pizza

Vodka Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Great Kills

No reviews yet

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1823 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston