Tuna wraps in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve tuna wraps
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Seared Ahi Tuna Roll Wrap
|$13.95
6 oz. grilled tuna with avocado, romaine, roasted pepper and spicy mayo in a garlic tortilla
COMMONS Cafe
2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND
|Tuna Wrap
|$7.50
Homemade Tuna Salad with Onion, Scallions, and Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
In Fine Fettle
961 Jewett ave, Staten island
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$12.00