Tuna wraps in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Item pic

 

Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Ahi Tuna Roll Wrap$13.95
6 oz. grilled tuna with avocado, romaine, roasted pepper and spicy mayo in a garlic tortilla
More about Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
Main pic

 

COMMONS Cafe

2 Teleport Drive, STATEN ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Wrap$7.50
Homemade Tuna Salad with Onion, Scallions, and Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
More about COMMONS Cafe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$12.00
More about In Fine Fettle
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Wrap*$7.99
Tuna with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo.
#12 Tuna Wrap$7.50
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

