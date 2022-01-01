Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vodka pizza in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve vodka pizza

Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LARGE Vodka Pizza$24.00
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Vodka Pizza$14.00
More about In Fine Fettle

Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island

Chicken Pizza

Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Paninis

Mac And Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Short Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Great Kills

No reviews yet
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1686 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (50 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (355 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston