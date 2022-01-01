Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Vodka pizza in
Staten Island
/
Staten Island
/
Vodka Pizza
Staten Island restaurants that serve vodka pizza
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
No reviews yet
LARGE Vodka Pizza
$24.00
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
In Fine Fettle
961 Jewett ave, Staten island
Avg 4.3
(115 reviews)
Vodka Pizza
$14.00
More about In Fine Fettle
Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island
Chicken Pizza
Quesadillas
Mozzarella Sticks
Paninis
Mac And Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken
Short Ribs
Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore
Stapleton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Westerleigh
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Great Kills
No reviews yet
More near Staten Island to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Union
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1686 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(50 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(355 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(64 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston