Waffles in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve waffles

Chicken & Waffles image

 

Kills Boro / Craft House

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles
Our classic fried chicken tossed in sriracha maple syrup and served over a fresh Belgium waffle. (3pcs)
*does not come with fries
Brownie Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
Choclate fudge brownie waffle sandwich stuffed with Vanilla ice cream and Topped with salted Carmel , whip cream and powdered sugar
More about Kills Boro / Craft House
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town image

ICE CREAM

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town

441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Cone$2.50
Waffle Bowl Sundae$10.49
BELGIUM WAFFLE SUNDAE$0.00
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant

1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (951 reviews)
Takeout
BELGIAN WAFFLE$12.95
More about Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$7.49
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Cone Crumbs$0.00
Waffle Bowl$2.50
Belgian Waffle Sundae (2 Scoops)$9.99
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

