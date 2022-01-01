Waffles in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve waffles
Kills Boro / Craft House
60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island
|Chicken & Waffles
Our classic fried chicken tossed in sriracha maple syrup and served over a fresh Belgium waffle. (3pcs)
*does not come with fries
|Brownie Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
Choclate fudge brownie waffle sandwich stuffed with Vanilla ice cream and Topped with salted Carmel , whip cream and powdered sugar
ICE CREAM
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town
441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island
|Waffle Cone
|$2.50
|Waffle Bowl Sundae
|$10.49
|BELGIUM WAFFLE SUNDAE
|$0.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant
1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$12.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Waffle Fries
|$7.49