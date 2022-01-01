Westerleigh restaurants you'll love

Westerleigh restaurants
Toast

Westerleigh's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try Westerleigh restaurants

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quart$10.25
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Pint$6.95
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
One Scoop Dish w/One Topping$5.65
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Large Pizza (18")$14.99
Select toppings for the full pizza, or do 1/2 and 1/2!
Buffalo Wings (10)$9.50
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Vodka$10.99
Diane's own recipe with basil, vodka, and cream.
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
Nature's Eatery image

WRAPS • SALADS

Nature's Eatery

1267 Forest ave, staten island

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
South of the Border Wrap$12.99
grilled steak, romaine, roasted corn salsa, pickled red onions, spicy chimichurri
The Bayou Bowl$13.99
cajun shrimp, scallion brown rice, baby kale, pomegranate glazed brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn salasa, cajun vinaigrette
Mediterranean Bowl$12.99
grilled chicken, tabbouleh, romaine, burnt broccoli, english cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, Meyer lemon aioli
More about Nature's Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Mike's Olympic Grill

1637 Forest Avenue, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mike's Olympic Grill

