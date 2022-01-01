Westerleigh restaurants you'll love
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Quart
|$10.25
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|Pint
|$6.95
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
|One Scoop Dish w/One Topping
|$5.65
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Extra Large Pizza (18")
|$14.99
Select toppings for the full pizza, or do 1/2 and 1/2!
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$9.50
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
|Vodka
|$10.99
Diane's own recipe with basil, vodka, and cream.
More about Nature's Eatery
WRAPS • SALADS
Nature's Eatery
1267 Forest ave, staten island
|Popular items
|South of the Border Wrap
|$12.99
grilled steak, romaine, roasted corn salsa, pickled red onions, spicy chimichurri
|The Bayou Bowl
|$13.99
cajun shrimp, scallion brown rice, baby kale, pomegranate glazed brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn salasa, cajun vinaigrette
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$12.99
grilled chicken, tabbouleh, romaine, burnt broccoli, english cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, Meyer lemon aioli