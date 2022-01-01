Go
State Park

A neighborhood joint since 2013
•exceptional food
•mixed drinks, beer and wine

1 Kendall Sq • $$

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)

Popular Items

Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake$6.95
5-layer chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting
Bar Snack Snack Bar$1.50
A bite-sized salty potato chip and chocolate-topped, pretzel-studded brown-butter marshmallow rice crispy treat.
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Rice Krispies-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Hand-Cut Fries$6.00
Hand-cut french fries, lightly salted.
Pickled Egg$2.00
A pickled hard boiled egg, served sliced in half with Maldon salt.
Grilled Goat Cheese$12.00
honeycrisp apple, gruyere, hot honey, fried sage, aj king honey oat bread
State Park Fried Chicken$22.00
A three piece meal of buttermilk-brined fried chicken (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) topped with tabasco honey & served with garlickly broccolini and a few bread and butter pickle chips.
Green Walnut$13.00
Rye, nocino walnut liqueur, amaro meletti
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Divey
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1 Kendall Sq

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
