Statesboro restaurants you'll love

More about Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro
|Popular items
|10 Classic Wings
|$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
|Turkey Avocado Burger
|$12.49
Our turkey burger, Monterey Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Locos sauce & fresh avocado. Perfect with a side of sweet potato fries!
|Cuban
|$11.49
Roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss, banana peppers & mayo on a sub roll with a side of Mojo sauce.
More about Nonna Picci
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Nonna Picci
807 S Main St, Statesboro
|Popular items
|10" Carnivore
|$8.00
Pepperoni, sausage, capicola, bacon, mozzarella, marinara
|House Salad
|$4.95
Mixed greens, Roma tomato and cucumber; served with choice of dressing
|14” Supreme
|$16.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion and black olives with mozzarella and marinara
More about Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
514 S Main St, Statesboro
|Popular items
|Booyah Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in booyah sauce, topped with guacamole, pickled cabbage & mango-habanero relish
|Grilled Chicken BLT Taco
|$4.00
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded monterey jack cheese & chipotle aioli
|Baja Bowl
|$9.75
Rice, corn, pico de gallo, baja sauce, crispy tortilla strips & scallions with your choice of blackened chicken, chimi shrimp, chimi steak (+$1), or booyah shrimp (+$1)
More about Wing Maxx
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Maxx
127 Northside Dr E, Statesboro
|Popular items
|#2 10 Wing Combo
|$14.00
10 wings tossed in 1 tossin sauce, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.
|#1 Tender Plate
|$12.00
4 or 6 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll & a 20oz. drink.
|Tender Snacker
|$2.50
Hot buttered yeast roll cut in half and filled with a fresh home-style tender, pickles, and mayo.
More about Patterson's Station 67
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Patterson's Station 67
26 Independence Way, Statesboro
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$10.49
Freshly sliced tender roast beef, topped with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie with a side of homemade Au jus.
|Cheese Sticks
|$6.99
Always a favorite! Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce.
|Beignets
|$6.99
Five beignets covered in powdered sugar. Choice of toppings: Chocolate, Caramel, & Raspberry