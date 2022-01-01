Statesboro restaurants you'll love

Must-try Statesboro restaurants

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro image

 

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro

91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Classic Wings$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
Turkey Avocado Burger$12.49
Our turkey burger, Monterey Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Locos sauce & fresh avocado. Perfect with a side of sweet potato fries!
Cuban$11.49
Roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss, banana peppers & mayo on a sub roll with a side of Mojo sauce.
More about Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
Nonna Picci image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Nonna Picci

807 S Main St, Statesboro

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10" Carnivore$8.00
Pepperoni, sausage, capicola, bacon, mozzarella, marinara
House Salad$4.95
Mixed greens, Roma tomato and cucumber; served with choice of dressing
14” Supreme$16.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion and black olives with mozzarella and marinara
More about Nonna Picci
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

514 S Main St, Statesboro

Avg 4.7 (749 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Booyah Shrimp Taco$4.75
Hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in booyah sauce, topped with guacamole, pickled cabbage & mango-habanero relish
Grilled Chicken BLT Taco$4.00
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded monterey jack cheese & chipotle aioli
Baja Bowl$9.75
Rice, corn, pico de gallo, baja sauce, crispy tortilla strips & scallions with your choice of blackened chicken, chimi shrimp, chimi steak (+$1), or booyah shrimp (+$1)
More about Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
Wing Maxx image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Maxx

127 Northside Dr E, Statesboro

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 10 Wing Combo$14.00
10 wings tossed in 1 tossin sauce, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.
#1 Tender Plate$12.00
4 or 6 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll & a 20oz. drink.
Tender Snacker$2.50
Hot buttered yeast roll cut in half and filled with a fresh home-style tender, pickles, and mayo.
More about Wing Maxx
Patterson's Station 67 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Patterson's Station 67

26 Independence Way, Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$10.49
Freshly sliced tender roast beef, topped with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie with a side of homemade Au jus.
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Always a favorite! Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce.
Beignets$6.99
Five beignets covered in powdered sugar. Choice of toppings: Chocolate, Caramel, & Raspberry
More about Patterson's Station 67
Bites In The Boro image

 

Bites In The Boro

1302 Statesboro Place Circle, Statesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bites In The Boro
Bull & Barrel image

 

Bull & Barrel

30 West Main Street, Statesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bull & Barrel

