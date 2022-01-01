Statesboro Chicken restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Statesboro

Nonna Picci image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Nonna Picci

807 S Main St, Statesboro

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10" Pepperoni$8.00
Loaded with cupped pepperoni, mozzarella , marinara
10" KOA$7.00
Prosciutto, pineapple, bacon, mozzarella, marinara
14" Cheese/Build your own$12.00
Marinara, House Blend Cheese
More about Nonna Picci
Wing Maxx image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Maxx

127 Northside Dr E, Statesboro

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 10 Wing Combo$14.00
10 wings tossed in 1 tossin sauce, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.
#1 Tender Plate$12.00
4 or 6 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll & a 20oz. drink.
#8 5 Wing Meal$8.00
5 maxx wings tossed in your choice of tossing sauce, seasoned crinkle fries & a hot buttered yeast roll.
More about Wing Maxx
Bites In The Boro image

 

Bites In The Boro

1302 Statesboro Place Circle, Statesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bites In The Boro

