Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Statesboro

Go
Statesboro restaurants
Toast

Statesboro restaurants that serve boneless wings

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro image

 

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro - 91 Briarwood Lane

91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
20 Boneless Wings$22.99
6 Boneless Wings$8.49
10 Boneless Wings$12.49
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
More about Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro - 91 Briarwood Lane
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Maxx

127 Northside Dr E, Statesboro

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
#11 Boneless Wing Meal Deal $7.40+tax$8.00
5 all white-meat, juicy boneless wings, tossed in your choice of tossing sauce, with seasoned crinkle fries and a hot buttered yeast roll.
20 Boneless Wings $23.14+tax$25.00
More about Wing Maxx

Browse other tasty dishes in Statesboro

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Banana Pudding

Fried Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Pudding

Map

More near Statesboro to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston