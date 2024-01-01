Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Statesboro
Statesboro restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Gnat's Landing - Statesboro
470 S. Main St., Statesboro
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
fried chicken tenders tossed in mild with lettuce, tomato, & onion served on texas toast
Bites In The Boro
1302 Statesboro Place Circle, Statesboro
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles, buffalo ranch sauce and your choice of cheese. Comes on a Texas Toast and Fries.