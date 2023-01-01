Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Statesboro

Statesboro restaurants
Statesboro restaurants that serve cheesy bread

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Patterson's Station 67

26 Independence Way, Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Bread$7.99
Garlic Butter topped with cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Served with marinara.
More about Patterson's Station 67
Zoners Pizza - Statesboro - 607 Brannen Street

607 Brannen Street, Statesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Cheesy Bread$7.99
Our Pizza Dough, topped with Mozzarella, Garlic salt and Parmesan cheese, served with Garlic Butter and Marinara. Cut into 16 slices
Small Cheesy Bread$4.99
Our Pizza Dough, topped with Mozzarella, Garlic salt and Parmesan cheese, served with Garlic Butter and Marinara. Cut into 8 slices
More about Zoners Pizza - Statesboro - 607 Brannen Street

