Cheesy bread in Statesboro
Statesboro restaurants that serve cheesy bread
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Patterson's Station 67
26 Independence Way, Statesboro
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.99
Garlic Butter topped with cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Served with marinara.
Zoners Pizza - Statesboro - 607 Brannen Street
607 Brannen Street, Statesboro
|Large Cheesy Bread
|$7.99
Our Pizza Dough, topped with Mozzarella, Garlic salt and Parmesan cheese, served with Garlic Butter and Marinara. Cut into 16 slices
|Small Cheesy Bread
|$4.99
Our Pizza Dough, topped with Mozzarella, Garlic salt and Parmesan cheese, served with Garlic Butter and Marinara. Cut into 8 slices